Candidates warned not to carry extra cash

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

CENTRAL police commander Senior Inspector Laimo Asi has warned candidates against carrying large amounts of money to campaign in villages.

“If they get robbed police will not arrest the criminals because we have limited manpower and all have been deployed for conducting awareness for a safe election.

“So I’m appealing to candidates carrying money for making parties for their supporters or pay their campaign coordinators or spend money in other activities related to campaigning to transport their valuables at their own risk. It is a risky exercise carrying cash and spending it around in communities. They should stop that. It is risky because criminals are in the community,” Asi warned.

“If they get robbed or killed then they are responsible for own their lives. Opportunists are also among the crowds. Candidates should be concerned of their safety. Criminals will target them when carrying cash.”

Laimo also said that he had ordered his officers not to accompany candidates on their campaign runs.

“They are to stay away from politics but if the candidates want police escorts then they have to advise station commanders to allow officers to go with them. Because sometimes opportunists become rowdy and cause disturbances during political rallies.”

Laimo said 485 police officers would be on duty during the election in the province.

Like this: Like Loading...