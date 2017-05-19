Capital Rugby to host Hiri Cup Challenge

This weekend the Capital Rugby Union competition will be hosting the first round of the Hiri Cup Challenge while breaking from the regular rugby season.

The concept of the Hiri Cup Challenge was initiated by the CRU last year.

The concept came about as a form of acknowledgment and respect to the traditional landowners of Port Moresby, who have allowed the CRU to play the game on their customary land.

The eight CRU teams – Brothers, Wanderers, Crusaders, University, Juggernauts, Harlequins, Valley Hunters and Nova – will be paired up to play under one of the four Hiri Trade Wind teams of Lahara Yellows, Mirigini Blues, Avurigo Greens and Laurabada Reds for the Hiri Cup.

The Hiri Cup challenge will be in a three-match round robin format where each of the four Hiri Trade Wind teams will play each other once over three rounds.

Each of these Hiri Trade Teams will each field a team under the Under 19, Under 23, Women’s and open men’s divisions.

They will play each other over three round robin matches. All teams will be playing the 15-a-side format of the game including the women’s division.

The challenge will be played on May 20, June 10 and July 8.

Like this: Like Loading...