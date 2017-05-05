Central sides to battle in National Premier League

THERE will be no love lost in the MRDC National Premier League challenge when the in-form Papaka take on Amoana Koupa in the main game at Sir John Guise Stadium tomorrow.

Papaka, who threatened Hekari United last week before losing 4-2, will be out to regain their lost pride when they take on the neighbouring Koupa outfit.

Coach David Aua was disappointed last week but said his side would lift again for Amoana.

Papaka’s fortunes will rest on the form of talismanic skipper Tau Winnie while wingers Geno Karo and Numa Ila showed glimpses of their potential against Hekari.

Defenders Napolean Jack, Gure Tau-Loi and Leana Rawali will welcome the challenge the Amoana attack brings — even though it will not be as potent as the Reds’.

Amoana have veterans in the Nius brothers Tau, Kalai and Amona to guide their efforts.

In the midfield, Philla Vela, skipper Naime Kepi and Patrick Nota need to make better use of their possession against their fellow Hula opponents.

In the early games, Admiralty have the daunting prospect of taming Hekari United in a David-and-Goliath clash.

Admiralty, comprising some local talent from Manus, will need to keep up with the Reds’ intensity in order to give the champion club a challenge.

Admiralty coach Peter Sakael said his team was still a work in progress but had the talent to compete with any NPL side.

“Last week was their first outing against Rapatona which they won 1-0,” Sakael said.

The Hekari game will be a mountain to climb but we’ll make them (Hekari) work for the win.”

Sakael will be counting on midfielder Parkop Posogat, Chris Popich, Vendon Sole and strikers Nomis Pele and Junior Cholai.

Hekari coach Erick Komeng has captain David Muta, Wilson Gia and Sarufa Peter lead his charges on the field.

The big draw card for the match though is Tommy Semmy whose goal-scoring form is only getting better.

He will work in tandem with Kepo brothers, Kolu and Ati to pry open the Admiralty defence.

Sakael appealed to Manus people in Port Moresby to turn up at the stadium to support their team.

In second fixture of the day sees Rapatona searching for that elusive win when they take on Erema.

