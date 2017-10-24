Centre calls for risk management in departments

THE Department of Inter-government Relations has a policy which addresses disaster-risk management issues, says the acting director of the National Disaster Centre Martin Mose.

It is the education in emergencies and disaster risk management policy.

Mose told a workshop on the introduction to disaster risk management and initial damage assessment in Port Moresby last Friday that the National Disaster Centre had started lobbying the Department of Land and Physical Planning to include disaster-risk management

into the sustainable land use policy.

“We would like to see that other organisations and agencies do more to factor disaster-risk management into their policies, plans and programmes, to enable us to work as a team and prevent and reduce disaster risks and effects to save lives and properties because prevention is better than cure,” Mose said.

“We need to prevent situations before they became disasters. Preparedness is the best defence against all natural forms of calamities.”

He said the frequency of natural disaster in Papua New Guinea had increased as climate

change continued to take its toll on the country.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen and prepare disaster risk management stakeholders and our communities for unpredicted and changing trends in weather patterns and climate change. Let’s all work together to assist others to realise that.”

