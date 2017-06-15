Chan: Big challenges lie ahead

By GYNNIE KERO

MINING Minister Byron Chan says the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) has to ensure all projects are completed within the terms of the agreements.

Chan said this would be a biggest challenge for the MRA in the next few years.

He was among guests and staff who attended an event to celebrate MRA’s 10th anniversary at The Stanley Hotel and Suites in Port Moresby.

The three biggest challenges to the authority in the next few years are:

Ensuring that all memorandum of agreement projects are completed within their terms and that all the projects are delivered transparently;

that the MRA must build capacity to assess and audit the resources being exploited, so the people are assured that the benefits acquired are true and accurate to its worth; and,

Developing a close relationship between the MRA, Department of Mineral Policy and Geohazards Management and other government institutions to deliver quality products to their shareholders – the Government and the people. Chan said the Government encouraged open discussions with the industry on all aspects of the business.

He urged the next government to continue supporting the industry to roll out more world class projects such as Frieda, Wafi Golpu, Yandera and Solwara 1.

“I am satisfied from the report that chairman (Robin) Moaina has provided that the Mineral Resources Authority has performed and achieved many of its foundational aspirations in your current corporate plan,” Chan said.

Like this: Like Loading...