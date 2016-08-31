A chance to study in China

A GROUP of 25 students has been offered the 2016 Chinese scholarship to pursue studies in China.

Chinese Ambassador to PNG Li Ruiyou said the Chinese government had offered 35 scholarships, including some self-supporting students who are already studying and had been given scholarships. “There is no royal road to learning. Learning or studying is no easy job and studying abroad is even harder,” Ruiyou said.

He said education was one of the important areas of the cooperation between China and PNG.

Deputy secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Charles Mabia said the department was committed to working with development partners on education and training.

“We sincerely appreciate the Chinese government’s involvement in human resource development through this scholarship programme,” Mabia said.

Former scholarship recipient Jeffers Heptol encouraged the students to overcome challenges while in China.

“My advice to you is see these challenges as a refining process for you to be a better person,” he said.

Scholarship recipient Zephaniah Kundi thanked the Chinese government, adding that they would do their best.

“We will perform to the best of our ability and make you all proud,” he said.

