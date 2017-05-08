Change is a long time coming for Gulf

For a short time, every half a

decade, power goes back to the

people and the winds of change blow.

In Kerema Open and indeed Gulf province (including Kikori Open), we have not seen or felt those winds for a long time.

We still have hope this time around, but are we our own

curse?

For the last 15 years Kerema Open has gone from having some services to nothing at all.

We were not the number

one electorate in the country that’s for sure, but we did have some services.

Now, we are in the Stone Age.

Some very intelligent and well known candidates (sons from the coastal LLGs) have tried with no success.

Just as it is written in the Bible “the first shall become last and

the last shall become first”, the

more brilliant leaders from the coast have fallen and continue to fall to the back page while those from the hinterlands (Kotidanga and Kaintiba) take the lead and appear on the front page.

Sadly, despite East Kerema being blessed with a lot of talented, intelligent and brilliant leaders, “our blessing becomes our curse “and too many candidates contest thereby resulting in East Kerema voting base being split and paving the way for someone from the hinterlands to claim victory.

Is there hope for Kerema Open or will we continue to be cursed?

Moripi and Toaripi please unite and support George Mero otherwise we will continue another five years.

Son of Gulf

