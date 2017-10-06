Chief Sec says preparations for summit going well

THE Government is on track in its preparation to host the 2018 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting “in a truly Melanesian way”, says Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari.

“Things are progressing well but there are more things we need to do to make sure that by the time it comes, we are ready for it. And one of the opportunities to test PNG’s preparedness is the hosting of regular meeting between the Apec member countries leading up to the main summit.”

The first is the transport ministers meeting starting today in Port Moresby where about 17 countries will be participating in.

“Our people are using that as the opportunity to test the security preparedness in terms of Apec 2018,” he said.

“We have limited accommodation in the country and we are working with the Mineral Resource Development Company to make sure they complete the Hilton Hotel.

“We have been told that Hilton will be completed on time to host some leaders of the 21 economies.”

Lupari said discussions were underway with smaller hotels to make sure they are able to understand the nature of Apec and the kind of people who will come, their expectations and desire.

“So we are comfortable in terms of accommodations, security, logistics. All I can say is we are well on track.”

