Our children deserve so much more, let them be

LOOK at The National’s front page picture yesterday of our beloved and beautiful children armed with their father’s guns surrendering to the police and authorities.

These children deserve a better future.

Hela Governor Francis Potape said “ … children surrendering their father’s guns shows that they want a better future”.

Our beloved and beautiful children of Kikita tribe of Tari and

Hela as a whole deserve a better future.

The actions of the Kikita tribe in Tari should be applauded for their courage to come forward and surrender their guns.

That is the way forward to resolve the current law and order situation in Hela and to promote better future for our people and children.

However, the children should not be used by their fathers and tribesmen to promote the illegal use of firearms in Hela or other parts of Papua New Guinea.

Let’s treat our children fairly and not as propaganda.

These children are our pride and future.

Hata’avile Moss,

Lae

