Children give young teacher new hope for PNG

LAYING a firm foundation for human capital development starts at early childhood, young early childhood teacher Grace Bal says.

Bal, 22, from Gumine district in Chimbu, graduated with a Diploma in Early Childhood studies at the University of Goroka last Friday.

“Papua New Guinea is now facing many law and order problems because human capital was not developed properly,” Bal said.

“We need to lay a firm foundation to develop human beings and it starts at early childhood stage.”

She wanted to start with small children helping them to grow up with strong foundation that encompasses positive attitudes and a positive mindset.

Bal has already begun implementing what she learnt at the University of Goroka with her small cousins in their homes in Goroka.

She received the top award in practical teaching and is happy to go out and help young children develop good attitudes and positive mindsets.

One of her lecturers, Nilki Kuria, congratulated Bal for successfully completing her studies.

“You will make a great impact in the lives of children who are growing up, your input will help to shape up future generation,” Kuria told Bal.

“Their actions and life in future will be a testimony of your contribution when they are small.”

He said if developed positively, every child would grow up to be a good Papua New Guinean.

