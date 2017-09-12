Children need role models

As I walked past Kainantu Primary School, in Goroka, on Sept 4, I saw two people conducting assembly with caps on their bald heads.

As a young professional it was not nice to see.

How come adults who should be role models dress so disrespectfully in front of young children who get asked every day to dress neatly to school?

Children imitate their leaders. If you want them to dress and behave appropriately then you should be setting the example yourself.

Street Observer

Kainantu

