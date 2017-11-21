China to fund about K14 billion projects

By Malum Nalu

CHINA will fund US$4.46 billion (about K14 billion) worth of impact projects in PNG after it signed agreements in Port Moresby yesterday.

The three main projects are the US$4.1 billion high priority economic road , US$330 million PNG-China integrated agriculture industrial parks in Western and Eastern Highlands and US$32 million Goroka town water supply upgrade.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Chinese Ambassador Xue Bing, Chinese embassy economic counsellor Liu Linlin, China Railway Group Ltd president Zhang Zongyan and vice-president Liu Hui, director for president’s office Qi Wei, deputy manager for international business Shi Yuan, China Railway Construction Engineering Group Corporation Ltd president Bi Yanchun and vice-president Wu Dongzheng witnessed the signing.

The road project, which aims to connect and link all the regions of the country, will see the upgrading and sealing of 11 roads totalling 1600km.

Those who signed were Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali, Secretary David Wereh, China Railway International Group Corporation Ltd president Chen Shi Ping and vice-president Wu Dongzheng.

The 11 roads are:

Ramu Highway from Watarais to Madang;

Gulf to Southern Highlands Highway;

Sepik Coastal Highway;

Wau-Bulolo Road;

Magi Highway;

Hoskins-Kimbe Road;

Madang-Baiyer Road;

Sepik Highway;

Bouganville Road;

Tari-Pori Road; and

Mendi-Tari Road.

The agriculture project will see the building of two duty-free integrated agriculture industrial parks in Eastern Highlands (150 hectares) and Western Highlands (130ha).

Those who signed were Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Benny Allan, Tambul-Nebilyer MP and vice-minister for Treasury Win Bakri Daki, Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu, Western Highlands Governor Paias Wingti, China Railway International Group Corporation Ltd president Chen Shi Ping, team leader Brian Waii and Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University representative Prof Lin Zhanxi.When completed, it will be a demonstration park for mushrooms, dry-land rice, crop planting, animal livestock breeding, deep processing of agriculture and animal products, international trading, scientific and technological research and training.

The project will help promote the modernisation of livestock in PNG and explore a new path towards high production, high efficiency and high quality.

The Goroka water supply project will see building of a long-overdue water project for Goroka. It was signed by Eastern Highlands administrator Samson Akunai and China Railway International Group Corporation Ltd president Chen Shi Ping.

