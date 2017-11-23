CIC brewing success with coffee farmers

THE primary goal of the Coffee Industry Corporation’s productive partnerships in agriculture project (CIC-PPAP) is to try out an extension service pathway which is efficient and cost-effective to coffee farmers, an official says.

Component Two coordinator for the western zone Bernard Pilon told extension officers attending a week-long training at Aiyura Valley in Eastern Highlands that their work was important.

“You’re the central to rehabilitating farmers’ mindsets before we rehabilitate their gardens and blocks,” he said.

“You have an important role to play.”

Pilon said the PPAP model was being tried out with farmers before being handed over to the CIC in June 2019.

“We’re developing a model that will ensure the extension officer is in close contact with the farmers,” Pilon said.

The CIC-PPAP is delivering extension services to 35 private sector organisations, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations and church groups as partners in 10 coffee-growing provinces.

The PPAP is engaging young men and women who had completed Grade 10 level to be trained as extension officers and field assistants.

“We want to ensure the experience and knowledge that is gained remains in the area to continue serving the farmers after the life of this project,” Hombunaka said.

Under this partnership, the private sector runs extension services with 35,000-plus households covering 40,000 hectares.

