CIC to spend K1.7 million on road project

THE Coffee Industry Corporation’s productive partnerships in agriculture project (CIC-PPAP) will build a 5km road costing K1.7 million in the the Obura-Wonenara district of Eastern Highlands.

The signing of the contract for the construction of the Nombia-Bibiori road was done at the Central Supply and Tenders Board (CSTB) office in Port Moresby on Friday with the contractor Kassampy Constructions Limited.

CSTB chairman Dr Ken Ngangan signed on behalf of the board.

The road will serve more than 20,000 people in the Lamari LLG in Tairor for the transportation of coffee to Kainantu town.

“The contract is not of a high amount but we have to ensure the process is followed,” Ngangan said.

Local MP Mehrra Kipefa thanked the CSTB for allowing the procurement and tendering process to go through.

He also thanked CIC-PPAP for partnering with Obura-Wonenara District Development Authority in the road project.

The length of the road from Norikori junction to Bibiori is more than 20km. The first 15km is funded by the two organisations.

Project Manager for the CIC-PPAP Potaisa Hombunaka congratulated Kassampy Construction Ltd for winning the contract and for making it into the good books of the World Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Fund.

Like this: Like Loading...