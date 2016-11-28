City college’s pioneer students graduate

MORE than 80 students graduated from a college at Hohola, Port Moresby last Friday.

Asia Pacific Multicultural College principal Andy Bobola said these comprised of 48 Grade 10 students and 36 Grade 12 students.

He highlighted that these were pioneer students of the college.

The students were selected in 2015 to do grade nine and eleven.

According to Bobola, many of them left school earlier due to financial constraints to pay fees and tribal fights among others.

“We also offer primary school teaching, general nursing, HR, accounting and tourism and hospitality, etc,” Bobola said.

He said the college offered diploma programmes and for teacher training and nursing.

He said the college had been working closely with relevant authorities to have its programmes approved.

“So the path way is there, that’s the thing about Asia Pacific Multi Cultural College,” Bobola said.

“After the Grade 12, students can either apply to higher learning institution or can, continue with us.

“For lower secondary there are secen subjects offered and for upper secondary there are 11 subjects taught.”

