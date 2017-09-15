City to come alive during Independence weekend

PORT Moresby residents will be treated to a feast of activities organised by the National Capital District Commission to celebrate 42 years of independence as a nation.

NCDC Independence Planning Committee chairman Numa Alu said there would be a lot of fun and enjoyment for the city residents with a variety of activities, including traditional singsing and a musical concert.

The two main venues are the Paga Hill Ring Road and Unagi Oval.

A music concert will end the programme on Sunday.

Paga Hill Ring Road will have street festival, stalls, traditional singsing and fun games.

Unagi Oval will feature artists including Dadigii, Lista Serum, Wild Pack and Junior K-Mala, plus a mock battle by the Defence Force, a PNG Fire Service demonstration and a police dog show. Sports events have been organised from today at Hanuabada Village (volleyball), PNG Education Institute (touch rugby) and Hohola courts (basketball).

There will also be a canoe racing competition at Ela Beach.

