City league leaders clash

By MELTON PAIS

THE National Football Stadium Oval 2 will see a top-of-the-table clash between Port Moresby Rugby League competition leaders Royals and reigning premiers Hohola Flies on Sunday.

After round five last week, the two sides are separated by mere a percentage.

The Flies, boosted by former Enga Mioks player Kingston Paul, are equal on eight points with Royals, whose lower percentage factor sees them placed second. The two teams have four wins from four games played so far.

In round five last week, the Flies feasted on the Kone Storms with an impressive 10-0 win while the Black Swan-sponsored Royals upset the Butterflies with a field goal victory 1-0.

Like this: Like Loading...