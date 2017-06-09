Clan refuses to sign deal

FOUR stakeholders in the Tolukuma gold mining project have signed a revised memorandum of agreement which highlights their benefits.

However, Yulai landowners association chairman George Gusi refused to sign the agreement because issues he had raised at the signing ceremony yesterday in Port Moresby were ignored.

The association represents 10 landowner clans in the Tolukuma mine area. The agreement, on benefits-sharing, was last revised in 2012.

The four who were Central Governor Kila Haoda, Woitape local level government president Joe Geru, Tolokuma Gold Mine executive Vincent Snow and Mining Minister Byron Chan.

Gusi said he was not happy with the lack of consultation by the Mineral Resources Authority and the provincial government on many aspects of the project.

“The people and I have not been given the opportunity to see and discuss the MoA,” Gusi said.

“While the nation is in the election period, why are we trying to sign the MoA? We are confused as to why we are rushing to sign.”

Mineral Resource Authority managing director Arthur Samar said the agreement would not derail the process from being implemented.

“It does not derail the process. The majority (four) of the signatories have signed. One refused to sign and we respect that. We are not brushing aside their issues as everything they have raised is something we are familiar with,” he said.

“They have been consulted since day one and there is an initial document on this that we all agreed and signed.”

