Click TV rolls out services to Gulf

MORE than 100,000 people in Gulf will now access television services following an agreement between the provincial executive council and Click TV.

Click TV will provide satellite television services to the province.

Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta signed the agreement with Click TV managing director Richard Broadbridge last Friday to expand and enhance the province’s ability to communicate with its people.

Haiveta said it was the Gulf government’s initiative to keep the people of Gulf “informed”.

“This an opportunity to inform our people about what is happening all over the world and provide them with outcomes that the government is making decisions on, as well as educational programmes that we want them to have access to,” Haiveta said.

The roll-out of Click TV’s service in Gulf will include a 30-minute weekly programme dedicated to the work conducted by the provincial government.

ClickTV was in the position to achieve and improve communications goals, said Mineral Resources Development Company general manager external affairs and social services Imbi Tagune.

Like this: Like Loading...