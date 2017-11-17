Coffee farmer frustrated

A coffee cooperative in the Buang LLG, Bulolo associated with coffee farmers in the area is being dishonest by not paying its members the right percentage agreed to during a memorandum of understanding in 2016.

As a frustrated farmer and a victim of this situation, I am now appealing to the authorities who are looking after the coffee association in the country to conduct more awareness programmes for farmers and small buyers on the right procedure of shipping coffee overseas.

Frustrated Coffee Farmer

Buang LLG,

Bulolo district

