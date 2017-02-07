Coffee growers cooperative society intact

THE operations of Pamusa Coffee Growers Cooperatives in the remote Purosa area in Okapa district, Eastern Highlands, are intact with the management and board, according to director George Yagupa Waenavi.

“Money from collections, sales, processing, exports and distributions remain intact with the management and board of Pamusa Coffee Growers Cooperatives (PCGC), no money is lost as claimed by a villager only identified himself as Lat,” Waenavi said.

Waenavi said the cooperative had sold more than 350 tonnes of green beans over the past four coffee seasons at the value of K3.5million.

“The members, board and management remain intact, concentrating on producing more coffee to increase the production and export earnings this year, with no intent to cause damages and problems,” Waenavi said.

Like this: Like Loading...