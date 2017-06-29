College celebrates centenary week and blesses hall

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

St Joseph’s International Catholic College in Port Moresby is celebrating its centenary this week.

According to the deputy principal Josepha Wailoni the celebration began yesterday with the blessing of the new centenary hall and will continue with various activities for four days.

Attendance at the events will be free of charge to the public.

“On Saturday we will have a motorcade and then a Mass to conclude our celebration,” Wailoni said

“Today (yesterday) is the open day and Mr and Miss St Joseph pageant, tomorrow we will have sports and on Friday will be the cultural day.”

Photographs and other historical items dating back to the start of the school in 1917 are also on display.

Wailoni said 14 Australians, some of had some connection with the school, turned up for the celebrations. Among them were former teachers Sr Annabela Muller (2001 -2005), Sr Duchesne Lavin (1960s), Sr Josette Lee (1978-2004) and Sr Mary Ruth Raymond (1956 -1960).

The nuns said they were impressed with the positive changes in the school as well as Port Moresby city generally. School executive director Fr Paul Jennings told The National that the school was first established in down town Port Moresby and later in the 1960s moved to East Boroko From 1917 they were using the New South Wales syllabus until recently when they switched to the Queensland syllabus.

