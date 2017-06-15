Colleges need to have proper audits

IT is imperative that all colleges nationwide need to have proper audits since substantial amounts of monies are normally expedited year after year.

There are some colleges suspected to be grossly misapplying tens of thousands of kinas on others then as intended and have unsubstantiated cover up records.

The top hierarchies of the colleges who are independent of the colleges’ day to day operations are to devise proper audit terms of reference to have transparent audits of the receipts and expenditures records of the colleges.

As PNG is well known for high collaboration corrupt practices, and there is always temptation around to steal.

Therefore, annual audits must be done to get the books of the colleges in order.

The colleges will progress if only funds are prudently managed and have them spent as correctly on students’ learning and development.

Feed the Colleges, Via email

