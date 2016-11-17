WITH Christmas already here, always perform a basic safety visual check on Christmas lights before buying them.

PNG Power over the last few years has been advising of an influx of illegal decorative lights into the country so always check the insulation thickness or plug configurations before purchasing the lights or any other product.

CURRENT nutrition guidelines recommend that people consume five portions of fruits and vegetables a day, and a serving of unsweetened juice can count towards this number. However, health campaigners are pushing for officials to remove juice from the guidelines because it can be confusing to parents.

Many parents are under the impression that juice is a healthy choice for their children since it is derived from fruit, but they fail to realise that such juices are often packed with added sugars and that juice boxes typically exceed the recommended serving size.

INTERESTING read about blood group we stumbled on the other day. What kind of blood you have is determined by the genes you inherit from your parents and is divided into different types, known as blood groups. The four main blood groups are A, B, AB and O. Each group can be either RhD positive or RhD negative, which means that your blood group can be one of eight types.

THE word barbecue can refer to many things: a specific cooking method, cooking apparatus, type of food, or party that includes such food. For many, the word brings to mind smoky meats flavored with a variety of sauces, rubs, and seasonings.

However, the origins of both the word and activity are somewhat obscure. Most etymologists believe it was derived from the term “barbecue”, which means “sacred fire pit” in the language of the Taíno people of the Caribbean.

TIBERIUS Julius Caesar Augustus was the second Roman emperor. The stepson of the first Roman emperor, Augustus, he undertook his first military command at age 22 and earned great acclaim.

Forced to give up his beloved wife to marry Augustus’s daughter, he went into a self-imposed exile until he was recalled by Augustus and named his heir. As emperor, he initially ran the state efficiently and instituted reforms, but he became increasingly brutal.

QUOTE of the day: I shall ask for brains instead of a heart; for a fool would not know what to do with a heart if he had one. – L. Frank Baum (1856-1919)

