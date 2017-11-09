Community leaders hand over murder suspects

THREE suspects allegedly involved in the death of a police reservist at the 3-Mile settlement in Lae were handed over to police by community leaders on Tuesday.

Lae Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jr said the suspects surrendered following a meeting between police and leaders of the fighting factions at the 3-Mile Police Station.

The deceased, a reservist from East Sepik attached to the city council policing unit, was on his way to the store to buy breakfast for his family when he was attacked by a group of men on Sunday.

The group attacked him using metal rods and bush knives.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Wagambie did not disclose the identity of the suspects but said they were handed over to police following a meeting with the community.

“Police working in the area managed to negotiate the surrender of three out of the four suspects identified by the community as those who attacked the reservist,” Wagambie said.

