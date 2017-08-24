Company plans to organise fundraiser to support school

A PETROLEUM company in Lae will be hosting a unique paint race this weekend to help raise funds for a primary school in the city.

Islands Petroleum Ltd has planned to host a “colour fun run” this Sunday as a charity event to help Milfordhaven Primary School.

Lubrication engineer Raybon Tamegal said their assistance was a way of contributing back to the community.

“This colour fun run is the first of its kind in Papua New Guinea and it is expected to become an annual event for the company,” he said.

“We will be targeting various other public institutions such as hospitals, health centres”.

He said the colour fun run was a five-kilometre run where thousands of participants will be doused from head to toe

with coloured powder at each kilometre.

Tamegal urged other business- houses in the city to help by purchasing T-shirts for the colour fun run.

So far Traisa Transport has bought some T-shirts.

Milfordhaven Primary School head teacher Yelo Amu thanked Islands Petroleum and Traisa for their assistance as

the school needed funds for its operations.

