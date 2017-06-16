We are compliant, Digicel says

DIGICEL maintains that it is complying with the requirements of licences issued by the National Gaming Control Board and National Information and Communication Technology Authority in the running of the SMS games on its network.

It was responding to public complaints lodged with National Information and Communication Technology Authority (Nicta) and concerns that it could allow under-aged gambling. People are also complaining about the non-disclosure of the winners by Digicel.

In a statement, Digicel said: “In the provision of mobile communication services, Digicel complies to the terms and conditions of its operator licences provided, monitored and administrated by Nicta. SMS games are offered under license provided, monitored and administrated by the National Gaming Control Board. Further information is available from these Government authorities.”

Nicta chief executive officer Charles Punaha told The National on Wednesday that there was a need to regulate better the provision of SMS games by Digicel.

“The National Gaming Control Board, ICCC and NICTA need to put in place safeguards to make sure it is adequately regulated,” he said.

“We are all Government agencies and should address this common issue raised by ICT users.

“I intend to call a meeting for that soon. People are getting sick and tired of the persistent messages they are getting on their phones every day.”

NGCB chief executive Imelda Agon had told The National that Digicel was complying with licence requirements from the board.

“NGCB does take into consideration the views of the public and incorporates these concerns when addressing all gaming licence matters,” Agon said.

