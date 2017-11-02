Computer emergency workshop aims at addressing cyber-security issues

THE two-day Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) workshop which began yesterday are dealing with national cyber-security issues.

It is being facilitated by the National Information Communication and Technology Authority.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology and Energy Sam Basil said the initiative was in line with the Government’s cyber-security policy.

“The two-day workshop will take steps through multi-stakeholder dialogue in implementing a national computer emergency response team for Papua New Guinea,” Basil said.

“The planned establishment of this key critical infrastructure is part of the Government’s proposed cyber-security policy and the strategy to develop a safer and secure national cyber environment.

“We must act fast to ensure the security of our cyber space and with it the socio-economic activities that take place there.”

He said the setting up of Computer Emergency Response Teamwould put the country on par with the developed economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Basil said he was “personally passionate” about cyber-security and would assist the recommendations from the workshop.

