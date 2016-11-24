Cops back women’s safety push

POLICE in Port Moresby are supporting the Sanap Wantaim campaign to keep the city safe for women and girls.

United Nations Women consultant Vilupti Lok Barrineau said the campaign was being driven by young people from organisations in Port Moresby.

She said they brought in the police to support the cause.

“We understand the difficulties of their job as police officers but what we want is to be allies with them in making our city safe and the police stations safer for women when they come with an issue,” Barrineau said.

“We are meeting with them because they are duty bearers and responsible for keeping our city safe for women and girls.

“If we take one step in making the city safe, all the steps become something very big, beautiful and great.”

She said the orange hand would be presented to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill tomorrow to tell him that “this is not what you can do for your country but what as the people of this nation will do for the country”.

Acting Metropolitan Superintendent Christopher Tamari said police would fully support the campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...