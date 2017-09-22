Country observes international peace day for the first time

By LUKE KAMA

THE International Peace Day which falls September 21 every year was observed for the first time in the country yesterday.

A “peace walk” was held in the morning from Murray Barracks to Jack Pidik Park in Port Moresby led by the military and police bands.

Watt Kiddie, the founder of WK Kiddie PNG Peace and Gutpela Sindaun Foundation, organised the event.

Kiddie said there was a need for the people of PNG to embrace peace in their lives.

“Thanked God Almighty that we have this International Peace Day to ask ourselves what we are doing for peace for PNG,”

Kiddie said.

“Peace to the environment, the seas, the mountains down to the valleys, in the small villages and across the rivers, in the forests and the bushes, in the cities, towns and our workplaces and marketplaces and everywhere.

“What have we done to peace in PNG? Are we actually doing enough for peace? We are still falling short and there is a real need for peace in PNG and in all our communities.

“This day basically reminds us to stand up for peace in our family and our community.”

