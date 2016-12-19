Couple graduates with masters degrees

A HUSBAND and wife graduated with master’s degrees under the prestigious G20 Global Leadership Fellowship Programme at the Republic of Korea’s School of Public Policy and Management.

Stanis Hulahau from Wewak and Dominica Mai–Hulahau from Kubalia – both in East Sepik – graduated with masters in public policy and masters in development policy respectively last week in Seoul.

The couple had secured the scholarship from the South Korean government in 2014, to study under the prestigious policy and research institute and Korea Development Institute (KDI) at the School of Public Policy and Management.

Stanis’ masters in public policy thesis was focusing on macroeconomic policy and financial markets and his wife’s degree thesis for master in development policy focused on international development.

He based his research on food inflation and its effect on the economy of Papua New Guinea.

He used the econometric modelling technique of vector error correlation model to make comparison on Papua New Guinea economics time series data (trends) from 2001 to 2011 to complete his masters.

He hopes his study can inform government to guide the government policies on macro and microeconomics.

While Dominica, who worked the the Community Development Department, had done her masters focusing on social assistance support (social protection) to improve health and education for children in the rural areas and urban settlements of Papua New Guinea.

She hoped her research could be useful to the government to support the vulnerable and disadvantaged population in the country who needed help. Both have returned and are now working at their respective departments.

Like this: Like Loading...