Cramps send coach Marum for treatment after NFS win

KUMULS coach Michael Marum has been cleared of any serious health concerns and is expected to return to full duties after he spent Saturday night in hospital.

Marum was taken to hospital following PNG’s 50-6 win over Wales on Saturday after experiencing cramps to his arms and ribs but was released this morning after being given the all-clear by hospital staff.

“The match doctors checked him in the dressing room and, due to RLWC protocols and requirements, he was taken to hospital to ensure full medical checks were done,” Kumuls team doctor Gideon Kendino said.

“I am pleased to say all tests were completed overnight and the coach is fit and healthy. He was discharged from hospital this morning after being given the all-clear and has returned to work.”

In a statement released on the Kumuls’ Facebook page, Marum thanked fans for their support and assured the PNG faithful that he would be at the helm for next Sunday’s crunch game against Ireland in Port Moresby.

“Mi orait ia (I am alright). We were following RLWC protocols and processes and I thank them for their assistance,” he said.

