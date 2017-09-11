Cricket association reveals new logo, vision

THE Port Moresby Cricket Association took a significant step in the organisation’s history last Tuesday with the unveiling of its new logo, vision and mission statement.

Present at the ceremony at the Aviat Club in Port Moresby were club representatives, umpires, corporate representatives and sponsors.

As part of POMCA’s drive to becoming a more professionally run organisation, the board led by president Dean Ani felt the need to redesign the logo to depict and represent the positive developments made by cricket in the national capital.

The association’s previous logo had been in existence for 54 years, having been first used in 1963.

The POMCA took almost a year to refine the logo and its mission statement, ensuring that the direction taken by the association showed the professional conduct it wished to uphold.

“We decided to modernise the logo after a leadership workshop was organised by Cricket PNG involving all the clubs in POMCA, as part of their strategy to strengthen the governance of the sport in the country,” Ani said.

“The new POMCA logo still has the distinctive lakatoi sail in black and white which are the colours of POMCA. The name of the association is in yellow to signify the connection with the National Capital District. At the bottom shows a red cricket ball which signifies the new vision for POMCA hitting the stumps,” Ani said.

POMCA also reviled its vision, mission statement and values. POMCA visions states that it wants to become “Papua New Guinea’s model sporting association”.

Its mission statement is to “provide the best managed sporting association in the country; an efficient, well-organised, properly funded, fully compliant association run by competent administrators and enjoyed by all its stakeholders (clubs, players, umpires, volunteers, spectators and sponsors).”

Like this: Like Loading...