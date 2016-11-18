Cutmore given the chop

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) terminated the contract of chief executive officer Bob Cutmore, pictured, this week.

At a special PNGRFL board meeting in Port Moresby on Monday night, the board made the decision to sack the 65-year-old for non-performance following a review of his administration this year.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka, in a press statement from England, where he and Cutmore are attending a Rugby League International Federation board meeting, said the Australian was appointed in October last year to develop the code nationally and achieve certain goals and objectives in terms of football operations, governance and administration within the PNGRFL and its programmes.

“Unfortunately these expectations were not realised, resulting in the decision,” Tsaka said.

“It was not an easy decision to make but was taken in the interest of rugby league in PNG.”

The termination takes effect immediately and the decision was relayed to Cutmore after the board meeting, however, he was allowed to complete his final duties by accompanying Tsaka to the RLIF meeting in England.

Both men left on Tuesday.

“It was also very important that the PNGRFL ensured our key international and domestic partners and stakeholders were advised of the decision before it was made public,” Tsaka said.

Tsaka thanked Cutmore for his services over the past year.

“On behalf of the PNGRFL, I thank Cutmore for his work and contribution to the sport in the last 12 months and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours,”

Meanwhile, the PNGRFL board has appointed a caretaker administration, headed by PNGRFL treasurer Reatau Rau, to oversee the operations of the league in the interim to ensure stability and continuity in its programmes.

“The board has also appointed a committee headed by independent director and former PNGRFL chairman Don Fox to liaise with a reputable human resource firm to start the process for the recruitment of a new CEO immediately,” Tsaka said.

Rau said operations at the PNGRFL was business as usual.

