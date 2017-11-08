Dame Meg urges students to help fight violence against women

One of Papua New Guinea’s leading diplomats, Dame Meg Taylor, has called on final-year male students of Divine Word University in Madang to help stop violence against women and girls.

“You young sons, I ask you to be the champions for the cause,” Dame Meg told the male students assembled in the university’s Pope John Paul II Community Hall.

She appealed to them to stop the ongoing violence men and boys meted out to women and girls daily.

She said as the male students prepare to leave university as soon-to-be graduates and professionals, they must also plan to be advocates against violence afflicting women and girls.

She said the violence against women and girls that conti-

nued unabated was a “pain in the heart”.

The Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat said the statistics on gender-based violence (GBV) were horrifying and must change.

Dame Meg also impressed upon the students to go out and live responsible and orderly lives with the well-grounded education they received from the Catholic university.

She said the university’s emphasis on Christian values and ethics as core parts of its academic programmes placed its graduates in good stead to do something meaningful like stopping gender-based violence.

