Deal to back decentralisation policy

MINISTER for Religion, Youth and Community Development Soroi Eoe has signed a partnership agreement with Australia to support decentralisation and service delivery policy.

The agreement is to ensure that Papua New Guinea’s policy on decentralising service delivery is well developed and understood.

Eoe thanked Australia for the continuing support to the people of PNG and said the ministry dealt directly with the welfare of the people.

He said the ministry facilitated the implementation of some important legislations and policies which focused on the protection and empowerment of family units.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davies thanked Eoe for joining two other ministries sign the agreement.

“When you think about service delivery and what happens at that localised level, no department more than yours is very much responsible for very important aspects of the work we’re trying to do together under this agreement,” he said.

“We are committed to seeing how we can ensure greater cooperation to empower provinces, districts and citizens, to improve service delivery, economic opportunity and community development.”

