Dealth penalty will send strong warning

THE killers of the policeman’s son in Tari, Hela, must be arrested, charged and face the death penalty.

That poor child was on school holidays when he was shot dead by warring factions of the Kikita clan.

This is a crime against humanity and the Government and it law enforcement authorities must not turn a blind eye.

I am saddened by the loss of this innocent child who left behind his dream.

As Pangian I’m touched by this sad story and convey my condolence to the family of Pangia, Southern Highlands.

I call on Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and the National Government to implement capital punishment to end these senseless killings in our societies.

It is about time the death penalty is implemented in PNG to stop such cold blooded murder.

The punishment must be painful in proportion to the crime but more extreme position because such killers deserves to die and should not be accommodated in prison and waste public funds to look after them.

Looking at outside world, 58 countries retain capital punishment,102 countries have completely abolished it for all crimes, six have abolished it for ordinary crimes (while maintaining it for special circumstances such as war crimes), and 32 are abolitionists in practice.

Although most nations have abolished capital punishment, over 60 per cent of the world’s population lives in countries where executions take place.

The PNG Law Reform Commission will have to find long term

solution to crime against in humanity.

We must have executions to send a strong message to our people that cold blooded murder will not be tolerated in this country.

Most people may consider executions to be uncivilised and distasteful but that is the only way to stop this crime.

Benjamin Kuna

Pangia, SHP

