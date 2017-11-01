December hearing in Tutume petition case

The National Court in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, is set to hear an election petition against Goroka MP Henry Tutume in December.

The petition case awas filed by former MP Bire Kimisopa.

The trial is set for Dec 18 to Dec 22.

The trial will be conducted by way of affidavit and the witnesses are subject to cross examination during the trial.

Tutume’s application challenging the competency of the petition will be heard prior to the commencement of the trial on Dec 18.

The petition is adjourned to Dec 11 at Waigani for the parties to provide the final progress of the trial and the petition will be listed before the next available judge in Goroka.

Like this: Like Loading...