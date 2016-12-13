Decision is all yours

ALLOW me to comment on the notion that God chooses our political leaders.

Regardless of any views to the contrary, PNG is considered a Christian country and practically it is so not because many of us are doers of the Word of God but more so because many of us believe the biblical precepts to be true without any question whatsoever.

The greatest political characters in the Holy Bible in the likes of King David, Solomon and Gideon were chosen by God as leader over his people. In those times in Israel, the prevalent political system in Israel conditioned the direct participation of God in the appointment and removable of leaders as he (God) pleased.

It was possible because the ancient Israelites extensively relied on and revered God’s prophets. If and when a prophet appointed a leader (as directed by God), all Israelites took heed and acknowledged that leader.

Democracy did not exist in Israel. The people did not vote for their political leaders.

In a democratic society such as PNG, the people elect their political leaders into office.

The question we ask is – does God still choose leaders in a democratic system? I think that generally God will not choose political leaders for the people although God might in very rare instances make one to succeed where He so pleases to intervene according to His own plan and timing.

My reason for the above is simple: God is a respecter of one’s choices. God deliberately bestowed on every human being the right to choose between alternatives and God does respect the exercise of that right known as the power of choice. For example, God did not stop Eve and Adam from eating the fruits of the prohibited tree because the due were exercising their power of choice. In the process of eating the fruits of the prohibited tree, Eve and Adam chose the destiny of mankind for generations.

The people must realise that they having to make a choice when they choose their political leaders.

God does not tough their hands or whispers into their ears to vote for a particular candidate.

In a democracy, the people are choosing their political leaders based on their own preferences.

You cannot sell your vote and expect God to do miracles for you. God watches how we individually and collectively choose our leaders. God sees our motives and reasons based on which we are voting for a particular political leader.

But God cannot override our choices because God respects our decisions just as he (God) respected Eve and Adam’s decisions.

It is a misconception for the people to think God will choose a leader for them when they are the ones responsible for choosing their leader. If the people want a good leader, then they have the power to get one through the exercise of their democratic rights.

The educated elites of this nation have to rise up and teach the people of the above. We can’t sit back in our comfort zones whilst the uninformed population continue to blunder with poor political choices.

Emmanuel Isaac

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...