Defence club to host boxing trials

ASSISTANT national boxing coach Mark Keto is calling on all elite boxers to attend trials to maintain their fitness.

With less than a month before the Pacific Mini Games, Keto was concerned that PNG Boxing Union was not doing enough to keep boxers in shape before the Vanuatu Games in December.

The PNG Boxing Union is expected to send a full team of male boxers because there’s no women’s boxing in the programme.

Keto, who heads the Defence Boxing Club out of Murray Barracks, will be hosting the second trial for boxers in preparation for upcoming PNG Games in Kimbe.

With the endorsement from tournament director Dick Larry, Keto urged elite boxers, especially from Mekeo such as Charlie Keama, Andrew Asainga and Jonathan Keama to attend Sunday’s trials at the Ben Moide Club.

Keto said the invitation to the trials was open to all clubs in Port Moresby.

He said his club was taking the lead as NCD Boxing Association has “gone to sleep after the executives vanished after the 2017 national elections”.

Team NCD’s boxing squad for the PNG Games, scheduled for Nov 18 to Dec 2, in Kimbe will be finalised after Sunday’s trials.

