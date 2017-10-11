Department launches men’s forum

THE Department of Religion, Youth and Community Development yesterday launched the first men’s forum in Port Moresby which focused on men’s role in addressing gender-based violence.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop commended the department and partners involved in the forum.

“It’s about time that we have this forum,” he said.

“Gender-based violence had been left to women alone to address but it’s not just for women, it is everybody’s issue.

“Gender-based violence is getting horrific; women are getting burnt and tortured because they are simply being women.

“Men, we are the ones with the solution, we have to solve this problem.

“Our value and virtue system will determine us as people.

“At this time we have a low-value system.

“Men don’t respect men, men don’t respect women and we don’t respect our city and our country.”

Like this: Like Loading...