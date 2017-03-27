Despite the loss, PNG Kapuls did their best

OUR World Cup dreams were dealt a cruel blow last Thursday with the loss to Tahiti.

The Kapuls were unlucky to have lost that match after leading for most part of the game.

The game clearly changed when young David Browne was sent from the field.

PNG really needed him on the field as he had that ability to take control of the ball.

After he left there was no one to take control of the game for PNG and even the new captain was not at his best on the day.

I hope those former key members of the team did not regret after our national team’s loss.

They decided to withdraw from the national team for their own reasons. I wonder what could have been the result if the likes of Muta, Upaiga, Joe and Semmy were part of this team.

Nevertheless, the boys put up a good game until the end. It is going to be much harder in Tahiti for the return leg.

We wish the team all the best.

To young David Browne, hold your head high; it was one of those unfortunate, unintentional accidents that happens in such pressure situations.

We the supporters are with you. We will be there to support you in the remaining matches against the Solomon Islands.

You have a great future ahead.

For many of us, it was wonderful to witness your talent and skill for a brief moment on Thursday.

Thanks David and other overseas based players for coming home to play for your country.

It gives us hope for our national team’s progress in other tournaments in the near future.

Go the Kapuls!

Kona Kik

NCD

