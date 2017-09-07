Development foundation to manage projects in Usino-Bundi

USINO-Bundi MP Jimmy Uguro has arranged with the Ramu Development Foundation Limited to manage projects in the district.

He said the company would be more transparent as it would provide accountability and good governance mechanisms which had been lacking in the past 20 years.

“I am also of the opinion that RDFL should not be restricted to being an entity of the provincial administration,” Uguro said.

“I’d rather see that the six districts own it through their district development authorities which is allowed for under the DDA Act 2014.

“If this is done then there will be a standard reporting, accounting and governance system applied in all districts.”

Bogia MP Robert Naguri said MPs had project plans and the biggest failure faced in the province was the coordination of resources and dialogue.

He said if all MPs put their resources together including their district service improvement programmes, they would achieve much more for the province.

Naguri said the Bogia district performance report presented to him last week was not what he had expected.

“Simple things like bringing in a cooling system for storing vaccines were not done,” he said.

He said Madang MPs were ready to work together to bring positive developments to the province.

“Most of us are in the opposition side and only two on the government side,” Naguri said.

“But when we meet at the parliament corridors we talk to each other because we are all from Madang.”

Like this: Like Loading...