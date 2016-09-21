Dick heads volleyball

By JACK AMI

FAIRFAX Volleyball Association president Kila Dick is the new president of the Papua New Guinea Volleyball Federation.

Dick toppled Turaho Morea from Vabukori, with 30 votes to 14.

Incumbent Bernard Alu did not re-contest the elections at the annual general meeting on Friday at the Taurama Indoor and Aquatic Centre in Port Moresby.

No stranger to volleyball in the country, Dick previously served as vice-president under Alu and Morea.

Armed with a wealth of experience in sports administration, Dick and his executives aim to drive the progress of volleyball in the country during their four-year tenure.

Other executives voted into office include former secretary Kila Oli, who was elevated to vice-president and Karo Rupa Ikufu.

Replacing Oli in the secretary’s post is Ronald Omoa and his assistant is Ezekiel Vene.

Odette Maino was named the treasurer, with Vani Igo as her deputy. The committee members are Kila Joe, Kovea Karulaka, Puksie Tore and George Daera.

Dick said he aimed to develop a strategic corporate plan for the PNG Volleyball Federation.

“This includes creating a new pathway for player development while reviewing the regional concept and developing a local semi-professional competition. A review of the selection process of players, coaches and managers in the national team will also be done, with opportunities offered on merit rather than considering Port Moresby-based associations only. “My team aims to promote the code through effective and fair news reporting in our a bid to have Oceania Volleyball Championships in PNG.”

Dick thanked all the affiliates for having confidence in him as the new president but said it was time to work as a team to develop the sport in the country.

