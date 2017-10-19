Digicel funded projects growing

MORE than K70 million has been invested in community projects since the inception of the Digicel Foundation in 2008, chief executive Beatrice Mahuru says.

Mahuru said that the majority of these projects were in support of education and health, as part of the corporate social responsibility of Digicel PNG.

She said this during the ninth anniversary of the foundation celebrated at the Port Moresby Nature Park.

“Today, we are celebrating children from our community learning centres,” she said.

They come from as near as 9-Mile and as far as Rigo.

“So, we have got about 149 children here today.

“It is a time to come together to celebrate their achievement, but also, to celebrate our anniversary of the incorporation date.

“Our total investment since 2008 when we were first incorporated is K77 million back into Papua New Guinea across the country, especially on health and education.

“The CLCs are a Digicel Foundation-led initiative.

“The idea is to go into areas where the government overlooked, such as preschools.

“We have sponsored about 40 preschools in five provinces: Western Highlands, Easter Highlands, Morobe, National Capital District and Central.”

