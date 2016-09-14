Digicel gives K100,000 to PNGWiB

DIGICEL PNG had given K100,000 to support the second expo by the Women In Business in Port Moresby.

“Digicel is once again the event’s major sponsor and I am very thankful to them for supporting us again,” the executive director for PNG Women In Business Janet Sape, pictured, said.

Lorna McPherson, Digicel’s retail director, gave K50,000 in cash and K50,000 in kind, witnessed by female entrepreneurs and members of professional women’s business association in Waigani.

“The PNGWiB Expo is one of the key business events held each year in PNG and we are happy to be part of it for the second time,” McPherson said.

“For Digicel we are really excited to be part of the show because we look at things that encourage women to become entrepreneurs, whether small movement to medium, or even to larger enterprises.

“The reason that we want to come back and sponsor was that we saw the difference that it made last year to women in Papua New Guinea. And that was really fantastic.

“What Sape and the PNGWiB do is to establish women to be independent and be someone in the community.

“And when you look at the set-up of the expo, the PNGWiB really gives women a chance to sell their products to a wider audience at a secured location.”

According to PNGWiB wesbsite, the group empowers women in business to achieve success by providing multiple opportunities.

It’s focus is to challenge gender stereotypes by empowering women who are strong and determined.

They are committed to empower and nourish women for continuous growth, development and increase the number of PNG women in decision-making and leadership positions for a balanced society.

