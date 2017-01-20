Digicel PNG launches My Digicel Application

DIGICEL launched the My Digicel app on Wednesday.

It will enable smartphone users on the Digicel network to track their usage, recharge, keep updated with offers and promotions and access the customer care team on the palm of their hand.

My Digicel app is available to prepaid customers only.

Digicel managing director, mobile, Shivan Bhargava said the app signified Digicel’s continued commitment to the advancement of telecommunications technology in PNG.

“We are excited about this latest service provision in enabling our customers to find a one stop shop in managing their Digicel life the fast and easy way,” he said.

“This one-stop shop for Digicel customers will provide access to all the best Digicel services wherever they are, 24-hours per day.”

There are also offers available that customers could purchase only through the installation of this app on their smartphones.

The My Digicel app can be downloaded from the Google Play and App stores for free.

