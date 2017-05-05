Digicel urged to enhance Cloud service in PNG

DIGICEL Business has launched the Cloud with Office 365 Package in Port Moresby at an event that was attended by the heads of IT from various businesses and organisations.

Steamships Trading Company Limited Computer Services division general manager Satish Kumar said the end-user experience of the service had to be of a good standard and Digicel had to assure clients about this.

Kumar told The National that the Cloud service was the way forward in terms of businesses which managed IT in their operations.

“I feel that this particular product has potential in this country. But to use the product, I think that Digicel obviously has to ensure that the last mile connectivity to the end-user is available so that the product can be used by them,” Kumar said.

“Businesses may need assurance from Digicel that the end-user experience is of a good standard.

“The data communication in the country is not up to a level where everybody wants and there is more to be done.”

He said the majority of businesses in Papua New Guinea hosted their own servers in their own premises.

“The trend all over the world is to transit into cloud systems and this will eventually happen here given that internet quality improves. It is a way to cut down operations because all businesses today rely on IT.”

Like this: Like Loading...