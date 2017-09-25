Digitech wins best innovation company award

Digitec Papua New Guinea Ltd was awarded the Innovative Company of the Year 2017 award during the Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors 2017 annual awards night on Thursday.

Digitec group chief executive Nirmal Singh received the award from PNGID president Ian Tarutia.

He said Digitec had become a game-changer in the information communication technology landscape in Papua New Guinea.

“We source our solution with stainability in mind and invest in innovative technologies that would enhance our customers business and make them a benchmark of their industry,” Singh said.

Digitec is located in Australia and PNG supporting customers in the Australasia region.

In PNG they operate in Port Moresby, Lae and Kimbe.

