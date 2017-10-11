Disciplined forces cadets undergo training

By LARRY ANDREW

A GROUP of 27 cadets including six women – two each from the three disciplined forces – are undergoing a week-long training at the Joint Forces Academy at the Igam Barracks in Lae.

It ends on Saturday with a 20km group march.

Instructor officer cadet training Wing Major Nick Mariap said that the cadets had been at the college for almost 19 months.

The class of 27 including six women will graduate on Oct 27.

Mariap said it involved 18 months of joint service training.

“After the 18 months combined training, each discipline force goes back to their respective training establishments to continue training. Then they come back together for the final exercise before graduating,” Mariap said.

The cadets underwent training on security operations this week – clearing buildings, road blocks, escorting VIPs and controlling crowds.

Like this: Like Loading...